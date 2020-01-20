Edwin Bloch

ARAPAHOE — Edwin Gustav Emil Bloch, 98, of Arapahoe died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Interment will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Arapahoe.
Viewing and visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.
Edwin was born on March 20, 1921, in Gosper County on the Bloch homestead to Emil G. and Agnes (Marquardt) Bloch.
He married Lucille on Oct. 18, 1997, in Lexington. She died in 2002.
Survivors include his sister, Elfrieda Luhman of Arapahoe; stepdaughters, Candace White of Hastings and Judy Schmidt of Topeka, Kan.; and three stepgrandchildren.