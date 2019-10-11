KEARNEY — Elaine B. Burr, 95, of Gibbon died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Ryan Findly officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence.