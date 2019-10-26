ANSELMO — Elaine Olson, 81, of Anselmo died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home near Anselmo.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Broken Bow United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be at Merna Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow with the family present 4-5:30 p.m.
She was born Dec. 26, 1937, at Arcadia to Leonard and Alice (Lowder) Brassier.
She married Marion “Pooch” Olson. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Miller of Merna, Judy Farritor of Broken Bow, Janie Christen of Anselmo and Julie Olson of Hastings; sister, Lola Jean Coleman of Scottsbluff; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.