YORK — Elden Verne Abbott, 89, of York died Wednesday, March, 18, 2020, at York.
Memorial services will be in York at a later date with inurnment in the Overton Cemetery.
There will be no visitation or viewing as cremation was chosen.
Metz Mortuary in York is in charge of arrangements.
Elden was born March 23, 1930, in Broken Bow to Elden Earl and Blanche Elizabeth (Cox) Abbott. Verne attended grade school at the Cracker Box School in Eddyville and North 17 near Lexington. His junior high years were attended at Sumner. He graduated in 1947 from Overton High School. The Cracker Box School was called that because it had only two windows and it was as small as a cracker box.
On June 11, 1950, he married Phyllis Lindholm and on Jan. 23, 2006, he married Barbara Trapp-Barth. They both preceded him in death.
Verne worked for an alfalfa mill in his youth and later as a utility lineman for NPPD, retiring after 40 years. He was a member of Benedict United Methodist Church. He loved to be outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing and camping. He liked to garden and bird watch, loved country music, dancing and playing cards. Verne always kept busy and was very handy, being able to fix anything.
Survivors include his children, Clayton (Patty) Abbott of Kenner, La., Sharon (Steven) Foster of York, Audry Smith of Tekamah, Peggy (Rick) Gay of Castana, Iowa, Sterling (Staci) Abbott of McCool Junction; stepdaughter Jaimie Coffey of Geneva; grandchildren, Amy (Tim) Wanner of Thibodaux, La., Jeffrey (Suzanne) Foster of Juniata, Brett (Jessica) Foster of Gilbert, Ariz., Whitney (Sarah) Smith of Tekamah, Ashley (James) Livengood of Waterloo, Apryl Gay (Gregg Zimmerman) of Lincoln, Daniel (Alesha) Gay of Primghar, Iowa, and Devin Gay of Vermillion, S.D.; stepgrandchildren Devin and Levi Coffey, both of Geneva; sister Lois (Richard) Gruver of Springfield, Mo.; brother Lloyd (Bonnie) Abbott of Marquette and sister Ruth Abbott of Mt. Vernon, Wash.; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, daughter Shirley Jean, great-grandchildren Dameion and Sue Ellyn.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cancer Society, Diabetes Association, Hearthstone, UMC Benedict, Recharge Lake Association, Boy Scouts of America.
Visit www.metzmortuary.com to share condolences online.