LOUP CITY — Eldren John Michalski, 93, of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 30, 1926, in Sherman County to Michael T. and Theresa (Swanek) Michalski.
Survivors include his sisters, Henrietta Kuszak of Loup City, Maxine Faucher and Rena Flyr, both of Omaha, and Dianne Hilbers of Lyons; and brothers, Virgil and Dennis, both of Omaha, and Richard of Valley.