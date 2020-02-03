MINDEN — Eleanor Maxon, 91, of Minden died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Private family inurnment will be later at Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. She chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor was born July 4, 1928, in Axtell to Arthur R. and Anna V. (Anderson) Becander.
On Jan. 11, 1953, she married Adrian “Snowy” M. Maxon in Axtell. He died in 1995.
Survivors include her sons, Howard Maxon of Minden and Scott Maxon of Minden; daughter, Kelly Mills of Minden; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Joanna and Selma Lundeen.