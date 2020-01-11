HASTINGS — Elger V. Grams, 88, of Upland died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Interment with military honors will be 2 p.m. at Upland Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Elger was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Campbell to Albert and Ruth (Feis) Grams. He grew up in the Campbell area and graduated from Campbell High School.
He served in Korea and Japan as a sergeant in the U.S. Army beginning July 15, 1952, until he was honorably discharged on July 2, 1954. He was assigned duty with the 24th Infantry Division, which was the first American division to fight under the U.N. flag. He was a wire team chief in the headquarters battery. He received the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with One Bronze Star, and a Good Conduct Medal.
He was united in marriage to Maxine Custer on Nov. 21, 1952, in Upland. They began their life near Campbell for a few years and were blessed with two children, Doug and Becky. The family then made their life-long home in Upland, where Elger was a self-employed farmer.
He also became an auctioneer in 1984 and formed Grams Auction Service.
Elger was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Campbell. After the family moved to Upland, he became a member of the Upland United Methodist Church until memberships were later transferred to Minden United Methodist Church.
He was member of the Upland American Legion Post No. 284 for more than 50 years. He was involved in the Upland Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a past leader for the Upland Saddle Tramps Horse 4-H Club.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, singing and playing cards with dear friends. He also enjoyed raising all kinds of animals but especially enjoyed quarter horses.
Elger had an infectious personality and a quick sense of humor. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, which always involved a lot of laughter and storytelling. He was a man of faith and had a life that was well lived!
Elger is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maxine of Upland; son, Doug and wife Colleen Grams of Hildreth; daughter, Becky and husband Shayne Raitt of Hastings. He was a loving grandfather to Sheena and husband Jeremiah Tripp, Gavin and wife Paige Raitt, Chase Grams, Randy and wife Danielle Pracht, Troy and wife Jen Pracht, Jeremy and wife Holly Pracht, Dustin Pracht; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters, Melzie (the late Delmar) Rademaker of Lincoln; Norma (the late Garrit) Kroese of Firth; and one brother, Orlan and wife Dolly Grams of Minden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and their spouses, Ivan (Mary and Mary Ann) Grams, Dale (Luella) Grams; two sisters and their spouses, Wilma (Ray) Van Engen, Verna (Merle) Bryant, and also one infant sister.
Memorials in Elger’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.