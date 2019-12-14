HANDLER, Ariz. — Ella M. (Pulwer) Gray, 95, of Tempe died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Chandler.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa. A reception will follow.
——
Ella was born on July 23, 1924, in Nebraska to Edward and Frieda Pulwer. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1942 and earned her teaching degree from Peru State Teachers College.
She married her husband, Rex Gray, in 1945.
Ella enjoyed golf, ceramics and playing bridge. She was an avid football and baseball fan, and she was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Ella was a lifetime member of the Lutheran church.
Ella is survived by her sons, Randall (Debbie) and Steven (Jacki) Gray; as well as six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; her parents; five sisters; and two brothers.
All are welcome to attend the service and celebrate Ella’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Lakeshore Mortuary.