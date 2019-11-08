HOLDREGE — Elly Jenay (Olson) Jeffery, 42, of Bertrand, formerly of West Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Paul Bauman officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 1:30-3 p.m.
She was born Sept. 27, 1977, at West Point to Allan L. and Renee R. (Gentrup) Olson.
On June 9, 2018, she married Andrew “A.J.” Jeffery at Holdrege.
Survivors include her husband; children, Nicholas P. Girty, Elizabeth J. Jeffery, McKenzie M. Jeffery, Matthew J. Jeffery and Ronan Dowd; parents, Allan and Renee Olson of West Point; brothers, Justin Olson of Bellevue and Jacob Olson of West Point; and sister, Briana Olson of Osmond.