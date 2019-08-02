HOLDREGE — Elna Grace (Anderson) Bragg, 87, of Holdrege died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
She was born March 12, 1932, on the family farm northeast of Funk in Phelps County to Ephraim “E.T.” Anderson and Clara A. (Nelson) Anderson.
On Oct. 4, 1955, she married Paul H. Bragg in Holdrege. Her ex-husband preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Louthan of Holdrege; son, Gordon Bragg of Brighton, Colo.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.