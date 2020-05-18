MERNA — Emma Theresa Safranek Lyon, 99, of Merna died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Merna.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Merna Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Krause officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation is until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Emma Theresa Safranek Lyon was born near Merna April, 2, 1921, to Paul H. and Caroline (Vollmer) Safranek.
On April 2, 1944, Emma married Dwight William Lyon in Merna. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Teten of Peoria, Ariz.; son, Dennis Lyon of San Diego; brother, Herman Safranek of Merna; three grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-stepgrandchildren.