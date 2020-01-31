LEXINGTON — Erma L. Pfeiffer, 71, of Arapahoe died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Condolences or personal reflections can be left at www.wenburgfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Erma Pfeiffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.