LEXINGTON — Erma Lee Pfeiffer, 71, of Arapahoe died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Lexington Regional Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Burial will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe and prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
——
She was born on July 19, 1948, on the family farm south of Arapahoe to James Thomas and Glady L. (Reitz) Utterback.
Erma attended and graduated from Arapahoe High School with the class of 1966. Throughout high school she participated in 4-H showing cattle.
Throughout her life she had a passion and love of sports. As a young woman she enjoyed bowling and playing softball. As her daughters grew, she began driving a school bus for Arapahoe Public Schools. She did this for about 30 years. This allowed her to be present at all of their activities and sporting events. She was their No. 1 fan supporting and cheering them on.
She then had the pleasure of following her grandchildren in their activities and sports events from football to basketball, volleyball, track, softball and baseball. She could be counted on to be in the stands. The grandchildren and their teammates could regularly count on her “yelling” for them!
Erma never knew a stranger. She loved to talk and visit with people. She was always available to lend a hand if needed.
After a fall that left her with a severely fractured ankle, she displayed how truly tough she was. This could have resulted in a complete lifestyle change, but she persevered.
Erma was hardworking. She could be found working alongside her father and then husband on the farm. She had a love for the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn and occasionally hunting with Lloyd.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Arapahoe. She was dedicated to her family throughout her life hosting family gatherings and always being there for them.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Pfeiffer. They were to be celebrating their 50th anniversary in March. She also is survived by her four daughters, Michelle (Craig) Fasse of Eustis, Julie (Shannon) Rupe of Eustis, Wanda (Kyle) Fedorchik of Kearney, Kelly (Kyle) Bartruff of Eustis; grandsons, Mason Fasse, Hayden Rupe, Colby Fasse, Jacob Rupe and Keaton and Carter Fedorchik; granddaughter, McKenzie Bartruff; and great-grandson, Maxwell Bartruff; sisters, Roberta Hinton of Arapahoe and Sara Mae Walker of Hayes Center; sisters-in-law, Delores Oelkers of Elwood, Ardella Brand of Holdrege, Elaine Farr of Elwood, Dorthea (LaMoyne) Niemeier of Elwood and Marty and Joyce Utterback of Arapahoe; brother-in-law, Dale (Pat) Pfeiffer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many others whom she considered her family.
She was preceded in death by brothers Paul, Gerald and James Utterback; sister, Darlene Utterback; brothers-in-law, Charles Walker, Glenn Hinton, Art Oelkers, Lyle (Lois and Bonnie) Pfeiffer, Duane Brand, Floyd Farr and Alvin (Isabelle) Pfeiffer; and sister-in-law Doreen Utterback.
Condolences or personal reflections can be left at www.wenburgfuneralhome.com.