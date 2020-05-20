MINDEN — Erna Marie (Nelson) Horine, 71, of Minden died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Due to current health restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be scheduled in the near future.
Erna was born on Feb. 4, 1949, in Superior to Ernest (Runt) Nelson and Marie Hazel (Nelson) Pedersen. She grew up in the Superior and Minden areas. She graduated from Minden High School in 1967 and then went on to graduate from Queen Ann Beauty School.
Erna married Randall E. Horine on Jan. 5, 1975, in Minden. Together they raised three daughters and one son. They also welcomed into their home three nieces and one nephew.
Over her lifetime Erna had many careers. She had a cosmetology career working in the Axtell and Minden areas. She closed her beauty shops in 1980. She went on to hold various jobs within the community. Erna is remembered for owning and operating Erna’s Steakhouse and Erna’s South Fork Drive Inn with her husband Randy.
She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary. Her hobbies included playing and coaching softball, camping, fishing, playing cards and other outdoor activities. Erna treasured time with her family and friends. Being a grandmother was a cherished time in her life.
Erna’s love of life and laughter was contagious.
Survivors include her husband, Randy of Minden; children, Lisa (Scott) Sinsel of Minden, Leslie (Joe) Weller of Kearney, Angie Trotter of Broken Bow and Randall (Angie) Horine of Minden; grandchildren, Kayla (Heath) Anderbery of Axtell, Brendon Sinsel of Minden, Karly (Tyler) Branstiter of Kearney, Riley (John) Blake of Kingman, Ariz., Sophia Weller of Grand Island, Chloe Weller of Kearney, Addison and Clayton Horine of Minden, Ina Jo Bradley of Lincoln and Emily Trotter of Broken Bow; great-grandchildren, Miles and Jordy Anderbery of Axtell; brother, Roy John (Karen) Nelson, sister, Mary (Rick) Johnson, sister-in-law, Judy Nelson, all of Minden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, August (Augie) Nelson.
Memorials in Erna’s honor are kindly suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
