HOLDREGE — Ervin Reint Rademaker, 101, of Holdrege, formerly of Rock Falls Township, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege, with military honors by the Loomis Veteran’s Organization in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
He was born Dec. 17, 1918, in Princeton, the second of six children of Reint and Louise (Schmale) Rademaker.
On Feb. 14, 1948, he married Georgina Mae Mohr in Holdrege.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Georgina Rademaker of Holdrege; sons, Gerald Rademaker and Byron Rademaker, both of rural Bertrand, and Doyle Rademaker of Holdrege; daughter, Jeanne Smith of Omaha; and four grandchildren.