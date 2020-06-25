GRAND ISLAND — Eugene F. “Blue” Decker, 70, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
There will be a book signing from 9 a.m. until service time.
Inurnment with military honors is 2 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa, with the Rev. Bill Davis, officiating.
He was born Aug. 31, 1949, in rural Lone Rock, Iowa, to Clinton and Stella Lucille (Gordon) Decker.
Gene was united in marriage to Susan Marie Gamble on Sept. 26, 1970.
Survivors include his wife, Susan of Grand Island; and son, Christopher of Grand Island.