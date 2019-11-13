KEARNEY — Eugene H. Smith, 91, of Kearney, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared at www.hlmkfuneral.com.

