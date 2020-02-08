KEARNEY — Eugene Unick, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Interment will be in the Pleasanton Cemetery with military honors provided by Leo and Clinton Krotz VFW Post #9481, and the Roy Eaton American Legion Post #321 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Warren Unick was born July 30, 1927, on a farm in Litchfield to Benjamin and Helen (Munster) Unick.
He grew up in rural Buffalo County and graduated from Pleasanton High School with the class of 1944. Eugene proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in April of 1947.
On Dec. 5, 1948, Eugene married Wanda Dauel at Peake Lutheran Church north of Riverdale. To this union five children were blessed: Kristi, Susan, Beth, Ben and Tim. The couple raised their children and farmed in the Pleasant Valley area northwest of Pleasanton.
Eugene was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton and Pleasanton VFW Post #9481. He enjoyed bowling, softball and hunting. He was very active in his children’s lives, coaching several of their teams.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi and John McAuliff of Overton, Susan and Paul Rasmussen of Dannebrog and Beth and Brad Pankoke of Lincoln; sons and daughters-in-law, Ben and Nancy Unick of Pleasanton and Tim and Kathy Unick of Rockwall, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Marilyn Unick of Litchfield and Lloyd and Marilyn Unick of Hazard; sister, Dorothy Stark of Hazard; sister-in-law, JoAnn Unick of Kearney; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda Unick; sister, Donna Mae (Bob) Sweley; and brother, Donald Unick.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church building fund.
