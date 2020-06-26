LEXINGTON — Eugene Walter Urbom, 95, of Overton died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Memorial book signing is 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
The family is honoring his wish for cremation. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.
The Urbom family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend the memorial book signing based on the best interest of their own health, and that of your community.
Eugene was born on Feb. 22, 1925, in Atlanta to Adolf Walter and Ethel Bell (Johnston) Urbom.
On Feb. 4, 1951, Eugene married Mildred Grace Newton at Axtell. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his four children, Louis Urbom of Overton, Yvonne Tuton of Hope Mills, N.C., Brian Urbom of Grand Island and Audrey Riebschlager of Overton; and five grandsons.