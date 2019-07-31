GIBBON — Evita Marie Salaberrios, 37, of Gibbon, formerly of Ravenna, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the City Auditorium in Ravenna. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery near Ravenna. A luncheon at the auditorium will follow.
Visitation will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna.
——
She was born on May 30, 1982, in Las Vegas, Nev., to Mary Fales and Ismael Salaberrios. She attended Ravenna High School and graduated in 2001. In 2004, she was joined in marriage with Blake Adams and resided in Kearney with their daughter Haleigh, and in 2005 they were blessed with another daughter, Lexsis. She later separated from Blake Adams. Joseph Longoria came into her life in 2011, and in 2013, they were then blessed with her first and only son, Lorenzo.
She was employed at Premier Rental Purchase in Kearney for nine years. Evita was very outgoing, and family was her everything. She enjoyed hanging out with her three children and loved riding her motorcycle in the time she was not with her children.
When out, she never came across a stranger and when she did, it wouldn’t last. She was friendly and always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. She loved spending time with her friends and family when celebrating special occasions. Her motto was always “the more the merrier.” She continuously went out of her way for family, friends, co-workers and customers. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and smile.
She is survived by her three children, Haleigh Marie Adams-Salaberrios, Lexsis Grace Adams and Lorenzo Bishop Longoria, all of Gibbon; her mother, Mary Fales and David Cross of Hazard; her brother, Melvin Bishop Salaberrios of Ravenna; her half-sisters, Irene Ortega and Darlene Ortega; and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ismael Salaberrios of Puerto Rico; her grandparents, Melvin L. Fales and Floyce Fales of Nebraska; her brother, Steven Salaberrios of California; and her dear friend, Angie Miller of Ravenna.
There is a memorial account set up at US Bank and this can be used nationwide. It is called “Celebration of Evita’s Life Memorial.”