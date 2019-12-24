BROKEN BOW — Faye Loretta Kleeb, 95, of Broken Bow, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday until service time at the church.
Faye was born Feb. 1, 1924, at Callaway to Roy and Sarah (Griffin) Bryner.
She was united in marriage to Elwood “Bud” Kleeb on May 1, 1946. Bud died in 1997.
Survivors include her six daughters, Arlene Shoemaker of Kearney, Jeanette Denson of Broken Bow, Jean Feddersen of Sumner, Verlane Hock of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Peg Ziegler of Broken Bow and Carol Hughes of Lincoln; one son, Fred Kleeb of Hastings; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.