HAYS, Kan. — Florence M.M. Elliott, 98, of Hays died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Hays.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church in Republic.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. today at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home in Belleville with family present 5-7 p.m.
She was born June 2, 1921, near Byron, Neb., to Henry and Rena (Steinmann) Hofts.
She married Howard Elliott on Oct. 25, 1941. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Steve Elliott of Gibbon, Neb., and Jim Elliott of Republic; daughter, Jody Hoffman of Hays; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.