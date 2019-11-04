NEWARK, Del. — Francis Hagan Jr., 82, of Newark, formerly of Lexington, Neb., died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Newark.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. The casket will be closed. There will be no visitation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.