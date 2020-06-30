ANSLEY — Francis L. Hircock Jr., 80, of Ansley died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services and burial are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Broken Bow Cemetery with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating.
A memorial service for family and close friends is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ansley United Methodist Church.
Visitation is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Francis Lee was born July 10, 1939, to Francis LeRoy and Merna Agnes (Mills) Hircock at home near Weissert.
On July 22, 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Juanita Still at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Sally Lynne of Chapman; brother, Charles Hircock of Phoenix; sisters, Jeanne Hettenbach of White City, Kan., and Wanda Melville of Broken Bow; and three grandsons.