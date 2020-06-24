CALLAWAY — Fred V. Smith, 94, of Callaway died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Callaway.
A graveside service with military honors is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway.
He was born in Kearney on June 14, 1926, to Earl and Merle Smith.
He married Lorraine Elizabeth Wiegand on Feb. 18, 1947. She preceded him in death.
Fred is survived by his children, James Smith, Mary Smith, Karen Leach and Leon Smith; sister, Mary Cooley; two brothers, Royce Smith and Larry Smith; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.