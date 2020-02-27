HOLDREGE –– Freda Lucille Beck, 84, of Holdrege died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the North Park Assembly of God Church of Holdrege with the Rev. Brian Steinbach officiating. Interment will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City.
Viewing and visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born Jan. 15, 1936, in Beaver City to Wayne Everett and Dorothy Lucille (Bonser) Smith.
On Jan. 2, 1955, she married Kenneth Beck of Orleans.
Survivors include her sons, Richard “Rick” Beck of Orleans and Scott Beck and Brad Beck, both of Holdrege; daughters, Lea Lawn of Kearney and Denise Gardner of Smithfield; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six stepgrandchildren.