KEARNEY — Fredrick Jerome “Jerry” Grassmeyer, 98, of Kearney died May 5, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
A private family committal service will be at the First Lutheran Church Columbarium in Kearney. Memorial services will be at First Lutheran Church at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Jerry was born March 19, 1922. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1939 and farmed in the Riverdale area for many years.
He had a love of baseball, played for the Kearney Irishmen in the Nebraska Independent League and tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals in the days of Branch Rickey. He served on the rural fire department, Riverdale School Board, First Lutheran Church Council, was a Little League baseball coach and was instrumental in getting lights for the Riverdale ball field.
In his later years, he enjoyed wood carving and making many memorable carved figures for family and friends. Family was most important to him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Maxine (Jarosz) of 66 years. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney on April 19,1954.
Other survivors include his sons, Dan (Kathy) of Thornton, Colo., Jim (Eileen) of Fremont; daughter, Jan (Russ) McLandsborough of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Morrison, Brady (Sara) Grassmeyer and Riley Grassmeyer, all of Denver, Jeffry (Abby) Grassmeyer of Des Moines, Iowa, Justin (Chelsea) Grassmeyer, Michael Grassmeyer and Max (Kendall) Grassmeyer, all of Omaha, Maggie McLandsborough and Sam Findlay of Studio City, Calif., and Andy McLandsborough of Overland Park; great-granddaughters, Mara, June and Vera; and sister-in-law, Lucille Grassmeyer of Lexington.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Grover C. Grassmeyer; his mother, Rose (Daake) Grassmeyer; sister, Dorothea June Pratt; and brothers, Raymond L. Grassmeyer and Leland G. Grassmeyer.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church.
send cards/memorials to the family, in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.