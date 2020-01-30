KEARNEY — Frida Geisler, 90, of Kearney died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitaiton will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Animal Shelter or Prince Of Peace Catholic Church.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.