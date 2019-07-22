KEARNEY — Gail Joan Niemack, 83, of Shelton died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton, with the Rev. Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.
——
She went to be with Jesus.
Gail was born on June 22, 1936, to Charles and Bernice (Coughlin) Baker and was raised in Woodlawn, Md. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baltimore. Gail graduated high school in Woodlawn and later worked for the Bell Telephone Co. in Baltimore.
Gail met her husband, Marvin Niemack, while he was stationed in Aberdeen, Md., for the U.S. Army. Marvin and Gail were married on Feb. 28, 1960. The couple made their home on the Niemack family farm north of Shelton where they spent their lives together raising five children.
Gail was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Ladies Aide. She enjoyed gathering materials for missionary work.
Gail had a contented spirit, an independent strength, keen intellect, a giving nature and a unique spunk evident to those who knew her best. She loved her pets, gardening, reading, watching classic movies, baking and countless family trips — especially those to the beach. Her greatest joy was her family, especially the precious time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Marvin of Shelton; children, Cindy (Niemack) and Geoff Brown of Kearney, Greg and Jan Niemack of Loveland, Colo., William and Becky Niemack of Omaha, and Tricia (Niemack) and Regan Wilcox of St. Joseph, Mo.; grandchildren, Alexander Brown of Omaha, Melissa (Brown) and Zachary Lundeen of Carrollton, Texas, Michael Brown of Lincoln, Patrick Brown of Los Angeles, Andrew Niemack and Courtney (Niemack) and Ryan Manning, all of Loveland, Keira and Carina Niemack of Omaha, and Mallorie, Madden and MacKoy Wilcox of St. Joseph; great-grandchild, Brecken Lundeen of Carrollton; brother: Kevin Baker of Baltimore; and sister, Holly (Baker) Blackburn of Richmond, Va.
Other family includes Donna Niemack, Lois (Niemack) and Bruce Muhlbach, Judy (Niemack) Vieselmeyer, (Russian exchange student who is considered like an adopted daughter) Svetlana Zimina, and many nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann; parents; brother, Wayne and Cheryl Baker; and brothers-in-law, Rodney Niemack, Larry Niemack, Loren and Joyce Niemack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and the Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.