OMAHA — Gary Lee Bridges, 81, of Elkhorn died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Hospice House in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Inurnment will be at Litchfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. conducted by Waterloo Lodge 102 A.F. & A.M. and a wake service at 7 p.m.
He was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Loup City to Guy and Laura (Holmes) Bridges.
On June 27, 1959, he married Patricia Rasmussen in Hazard.
Survivors include his wife, Pat “Patsy”; children, Belinda Bridges of Elkhorn, Kevin of Millard and Mitch of Fremont; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.