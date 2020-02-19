LINCOLN — Gary Kearney, 76, of Lincoln died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Lincoln.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial will be at Jewell Cemetery in Sumner.
Gary Kearney was born to Merle and Mildred (Reier) Kearney on June 23, 1943, at the family ranch north of Sumner.
He attended elementary school in Sumner and at a country school at Cumro. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1961 with honors and went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he excelled and eventually attained his doctorate in electrical engineering. Although he excelled in this field, he really did not have a desire to sit in an office and work out engineering problems all day. He did teach for a while and supported himself later on by working at Nebraska Book.
He was something of a renaissance man in that he taught himself to play guitar, practiced calligraphy, did pencil drawings, practiced some photography and probably read more books than you could count. Long before Facebook and other social media he started a family website called the “Refrigerator Door” that anyone in the family could contribute to and thus keep up with some of the far-flung members.
After retirement, he purchased a condo in Lincoln and enjoyed spending time with and photographing the staff and entertainment at the Zoo Bar for social media.
He is survived by his siblings, Patsy Kopsian of Chicago, Sharon Haislip and husband Bill of Springfield, Mo., Ron and Alberta Kearney of Sumner, Kent and Denise Kearney of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Steve and Virginia Kearney of Atlantic, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary will be missed by his family and many friends in Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Art Kopsian.
Memorials may be designated to UNL Foundation.
