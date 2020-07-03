ELM CREEK — Gary Mike Hubbard, 65, of Elm Creek died of cancer on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home south of Elm Creek, surrounded by his family.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with the Revs. Neal Hock and Jose Chavez as concelebrants.
A private family inurnment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek at a later date.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Hubbard family sincerely encourages each person to decide whether to attend Gary Mike’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Memorial book signing is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
——
Gary Mike was born Dec. 17, 1954, at Kearney, the eldest of 13 children of Gary Lee and Shirley Margaret (Moles) Hubbard. Gary Mike received his education from Elm Creek Public Schools, graduating from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1972.
On Dec. 16, 1988, he married Marian Donovan of Greeley at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. The couple were blessed with three children: Noah, Olivia and Gabriel. Gary Mike and Marian made their home on a farm south of Elm Creek. Gary Mike was a lifelong farmer who was taught the meaning of hard work by his grandpa, Harold Moles.
Gary Mike battled cancer six times for more than 36 years, and was a true example of working until the job was done. He didn’t have a bucket list, he had a chore list. He took pride in taking care of his land and the environment. Gary Mike was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved playing basketball, and continued to play until December 2019. His fondest memories were those spent on the basketball court while being coached by his now friend, Emmit Bosshamer. His proudest aspect of his life were his kids, and his granddaughter, Steelie Faye, who was affectionately called “Faye Faye” by her “PaPa.”
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek, where he served in many capacities, including on the parish council throughout the years. In addition, he also served on the Elm Creek Rural Fire District #7 from 2002-19. Gary Mike was a lifelong 4-H member and enjoyed coaching many of his kids’ teams throughout the years.
Survivors include his wife, Marian of Elm Creek; children, Noah of Elm Creek, Olivia and her husband, Devon (Kevon) of Elm Creek, and Gabriel of Omaha; granddaughter, Steelie; his mother, Shirley Hubbard of Elm Creek; his siblings, Jeff Hubbard and his wife, Lana of Elm Creek, Dawn Schneider and her husband, Dennis of O’Neill, Lisa Marshall and her husband, Larry of Bertrand, Tia Van Matre and her husband, Todd of Gibbon, Shawn Hubbard of Dickens, Harold Hubbard and his wife, Darla of Elm Creek, Neal Hubbard and his wife, Tracy of Elm Creek, Heather Anderson of Kearney, April Hubbard of Elm Creek, Anastasia Benson and her husband, Craig of Mooresville, N.C., and Tara McCormick and her husband, John of Andover, Mass.; 147 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lee Hubbard; grandparents, Harold and Avis Moles and Morace and Carmell Hubbard; infant sister, Carol Margaret Hubbard; infant nephew, John Paul Hubbard; nephew, Tyson Hubbard; niece, Aubree Hubbard; and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bernard and Mary Alice Donovan.
Memorials have been established in Gary Mike’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.