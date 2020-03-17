WEIRSDALE, Fla. — Gary Nelson Jr., 50, of Weirsdale died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Services were Friday at Beyers Funeral Home in Umatilla with the Rev. Brooks Braswell officiating.
He was born Sept. 18, 1969, in Kearney, Neb.
Survivors include his wife, Rachele Nelson; children, Gary Nelson III, Avery Nelson, Dagon Nelson and Jacob Nelson; brother, Rich Nelson; mother, Marilyn Scott; and his father, Gary Nelson Sr.
