Gary was born Jan. 26, 1936, at Holdrege, the eldest of three children of Gearo and Florence (Bard) Peterson. He received his primary education from the Star District 21 School north of Bertrand through the eighth grade, and then graduated from Bertrand High School with the class of 1954. During his high school career, Gary enjoyed participating in sports, especially football.
When he was 16, Gary contracted polio and dealt with the side effects in his right shoulder the remainder of his life. Following his education, Gary engaged in his lifelong passion of farming with his father.
On May 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Eileen Rae Stubbendieck. To this union three children were born, Loren Gary, Luann Rae and Kyle Steven. The family made their home on the farm northeast of Bertrand, where Gary continued his farming career.
He was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand, where he served in several capacities throughout the years. Gary also enjoyed being a seed corn dealer for many years. Listening to and serving his customers was always important to him. He never met a stranger, and those who knew Gary understand the fact that he loved to visit with people.
He loved his large family, and a tradition that he enjoyed was swimming with his grandchildren on his birthday. Throughout the years, Eileen and Gary also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Their favorite trip was to Australia and New Zealand.
He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife of almost 65 years, Eileen Peterson of rural Bertrand; his three children, Loren Peterson and his wife, Lisa of Milwaukee, Luann Bowen and her husband, Jack, of rural Elm Creek and Kyle Peterson and his wife, Melanie of Houston; 12 grandchildren, Travis Bowen and his wife, Elisa, Shannon Hineline and her husband, Curt, Nicholas Bowen and his wife, Michaela, Chelsea Sullivan and her husband, Jon, Jocelyn Blythe and her husband, Lance, Graig Peterson, Kirsten Roush, Shawni McHugh and her husband, Connor, Carissa Archibong and her husband, Sean, Preston Peterson, Amy Hughes and her husband, Jonathan, and Reid Page; brother, Paul Peterson of Bertrand; sister, Sharon Liljehorn and her husband, Jim of Kearney; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rogene Peterson.
A memorial has been established in Gary’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Young at Heart Senior Center in Bertrand.
