LINCOLN -- Gayla Kay Eby, 63, of Lincoln died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

--

She was born July 28, 1956, in Lexington to Gaylord and Evelyn (Bauer) Eby.

Gayla worked for Dr. Leonard’s as a night shift supervisor until retirement.

Gayla fought a good fight, while she was battling breast cancer and always kept an optimistic outlook on life.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber (Rodney) Grant, Blue Springs, Mo.; sons, Aaron Eby, Ashland, and Andrew (Colleen) Eby, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Weaver; sister, Gayleen (Roger) Potter; brother-in-law, Eldon Gnuse, all of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gaylord Eby; and sister, Gloria Gnuse.

Her family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Visit www.Roperandsons.com to leave condolences online.

To plant a tree in memory of Gayla Eby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.