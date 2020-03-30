LINCOLN -- Gayla Kay Eby, 63, of Lincoln died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
--
She was born July 28, 1956, in Lexington to Gaylord and Evelyn (Bauer) Eby.
Gayla worked for Dr. Leonard’s as a night shift supervisor until retirement.
Gayla fought a good fight, while she was battling breast cancer and always kept an optimistic outlook on life.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber (Rodney) Grant, Blue Springs, Mo.; sons, Aaron Eby, Ashland, and Andrew (Colleen) Eby, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Weaver; sister, Gayleen (Roger) Potter; brother-in-law, Eldon Gnuse, all of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gaylord Eby; and sister, Gloria Gnuse.
Her family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
