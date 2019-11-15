ELWOOD — Gayla R. Probasco, 70, of Arapahoe died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Elwood Care Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Bartley Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe or the Probasco family for future cancer donations.
