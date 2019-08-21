FRANKLIN — Gaylord Dean Kleen, 74, of Bloomington died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Franklin.
The family will plan private services. Private burial will be at Mount Olive/Stateline Cemetery southwest of Bloomington.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin was in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 19, 1945, at Omaha to Alfred and Bertha (Dallman) Kleen.
On Aug. 1, 1970, he married Susan A. Crouse.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Angela Roby of Bennett; sons, Jeffery of Bloomington and Jason of Kearney; sister, Carolynn Hendrickson of Minden; five grandchildren; and four stepgrandchildren.