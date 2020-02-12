Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILL VALUES BOTTOMING OUT AS LOW AS -15 TO -25 DEGREES. THE COLDEST VALUES WITHIN THIS RANGE WILL FOCUS NORTH AND NORTHEAST OF THE TRI CITIES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM KEARNEY, TO HASTINGS, TO HEBRON. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&