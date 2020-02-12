SHELTON — Gaylord Sealing, 78, of Shelton died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Shelton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. Inurnment will be held at Shelton Cemetery.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gaylord was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Shelton to Charles and Adina (Stearley) Sealing.
He was raised in rural Shelton and received his education from Shelton High School. He went on to further his education at Southeast Community College in Milford.
Gaylord was a talented mechanic and had the ability to think outside of the box with everyday problems.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Helga Sealing of Shelton; son, Gaylord Scott Fines and wife Susan of Escondido, Calif.; daughter, Patricia Case of Gibbon; grandchildren, Michael Fines and Amy Fines, Katrina Case and Treston Case; great-grandchildren, Brooke Fines and Jay Case; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Gaylord was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arnold and Raymond Sealing; and sisters, Charlene Johrde, Eula Gray and Margaret Triplett.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
