FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Gene Brown of Franklin, Tenn., died Feb. 19, 2020, after an extended illness with prostate cancer.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, with burial following at 2 p.m. at Crestlawn Cemetery in Cookeville.
Visitation with Gene’s family was scheduled 6-8 p.m. today in Otey Hall at the church.
——
He was born in October 1938, with his twin brother, Dean, in Hoagland, Ind. The twins were the last of five boys. Gene graduated from Hoagland High School. He later graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, and also obtained an MBA from Wayne State University with a focus in finance.
Gene worked as a professional engineer in various industries of manufacturing. He worked in automotives at General Motors, Detroit, Mich., and International Harvester, Fort Wayne, Ind. He then worked in the filter industry at Fleetguard in Cookeville and at Baldwin Filters in Kearney, Neb., where he was vice president of engineering. He had an impactful and fulfilling career and has 35 patents for his innovative and creative engineering designs.
Gene will be remembered for his outgoing and fun-loving personality and his great sense of humor. Gene had a big and gentle heart. He loved deeply and was compassionate and generous toward others. He was creative and intelligent and was a natural at problem solving. He valued education and nothing brought him greater pride and satisfaction than seeing his children and grandchildren pursue and succeed in their education and professions.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Bearden Brown of Franklin. Margaret and Gene recently celebrated 24 years of marriage.
He is survived by his devoted daughters, Nicole Agbunag (Arnold), and Elizabeth Ramsey (Paul); step-daughters, Gina Getter (Rusty) and Dawn Weed; brothers, Brice Brown (Shirley), Lynn Brown, and Dean Brown (Helen); 7 grandchildren, Rita Marie Julian (Ryan), Hannah Agbunag, Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ruth Ann Ramsey, Maria Agbunag and Sarah Bette Ramsey; four step-grandchildren, Brooke Mayer (Stewart), Courtney Hannaford (Alex), Brittany Baker (J.R.) and John Charles Weed; and five step-great-grandchildren. Gene also has 10 nieces and nephews from the Brown family, and seven nieces and nephews from the Von Gunten family.
Gene was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Rita Von Gunten Brown; his parents, Ruth and Lloyd Brown; and his brother, Kermit.
Pallbearers will be Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ryan “Bud” Julian, Alan Brown, Mike Cavacchini, Larry Webb, Murray Huber, Paul Deepen. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bob VanDervoort, Dr. Charles Sidberry, Herb Moore, Rev. Charles Grimes, Don Menze, George Taylor, Sam Ferrise, Roy Sieber, Ed Raymond, Michael Haman.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Williamson Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be shared at www.williamsonmemorial.com .