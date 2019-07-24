KEARNEY — Gene Weldon Grabenstein, 77, of Eustis died Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Luke’s Assisted Living in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eustis with the Rev. Steve Berke officiating. Burial will be at Eustis East Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 13, 1942, in Cozad to Paul and Clara (Holbein) Grabenstein.
On Aug. 1, 1971, he married Linda Witthuhn.
Survivors include his children, Terri Bierbower of Lincoln and Todd Grabenstein of Smithfield; siblings, Lyle Grabenstein of Eustis and Janet Fleischmann of Cozad; and four grandchildren.