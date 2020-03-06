HASTINGS — Gene Hendricks, 72, of Campbell died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating. Interment will be at Riverton Cemetery following services.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Gene was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Kearney to Ray and Phyllis Hendricks.
He married Sherry Clements on Feb. 19, 1984, in Minden.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry of Campbell; son, Kris Hendricks of Grand Island; daughter, Jill Brodbeck of Grand Island; and four grandchildren.