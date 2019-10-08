ALMA — Eugene Joseph “Gene” Schifferns, 68, of Alma, formerly of Hastings, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. Private inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has chosen cremation.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Aug. 23, 1951, in Hastings to Arthur H. and Marie (Seyler) Schifferns.
On Nov. 19, 2005, he married Cindy Haase in Omaha.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Melanie Hoenfield of Nehawka; stepdaughter, Amy Morrissey of Gretna; siblings, Sheila Williamson, Kenneth Schifferns and Therese Craft; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.