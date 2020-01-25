KEARNEY — Geneva J. Kaps, 98, of Elm Creek died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Elm Creek First Christian Church. Private family interment will be at Sumner Cemetery before the service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.
Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek First Christian Church.
