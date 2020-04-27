Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 046, 047, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083, 084 AND 085... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...IN KANSAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 005 PHILLIPS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 006 SMITH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 ROOKS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 OSBORNE. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 039 VALLEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 040 GREELEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 046 SHERMAN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 047 HOWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 060 DAWSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 061 BUFFALO, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 HALL, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 072 GOSPER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 073 PHELPS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 074 KEARNEY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 ADAMS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 082 FURNAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 HARLAN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 084 FRANKLIN AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 085 WEBSTER. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT COULD START A FIRE. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THIS MAY LEAD ERRATIC WINDS AND LOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS IN SOME LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&