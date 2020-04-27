KEARNEY — George Burmood, 57, of Kearney died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Due to current circumstances, O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home will handle a celebration of life at a later date.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1962, in Mobile, Ala., to Samuel and Margret (Boots) Burmood. He grew up in Shelton and received his education at Shelton High School and later graduated from SCC in Lincoln. He entered the Army National Guard in 1982 and was honorably discharged in 1988.
George worked in the Operating Room for many years. He was quick with a joke, and a friend to everyone he met. He loved fishing, gardening and hanging out in the yard with family. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include Candace Johnson of Kearney; sons, Jeff (Kristina) Burmood of Gibbon and Dustin (Tabitha) Burmood of Gibbon; daughter, Sarah (Brady) McCaslin of Kearney; Quincy (Alaina) Slater of Seattle, Kyle Johnson of Seattle and Cory Johnson of Kearney; and grandkids, Brayden, Owen, Autumn, Colton, Elliot and Emalyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Margret Burmood.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Cards/memorials to the family may be sent in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N., Kearney, NE 68847.
