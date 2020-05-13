KEARNEY — George Vapenik, 91, of Pleasanton died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Private family services are Friday at Pleasanton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Seung Ho Park officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery. The community is invited to drive through the cemetery at the conclusion of the graveside service around 11:30 a.m. to express sympathy and show support to the family.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online or send cards/memorials to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.