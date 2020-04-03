KEARNEY — George Howard Widdowson, 92, of Shelton died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Kearney of COVID-19.
Celebration of life services with military honors will be later.
Apfel Funeral Home of Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
——
George was born May 23, 1927, in Kearney to Howard and Maud (Hibberd) Widdowson. He grew up on a farm northwest of Shelton and received his education from Shelton High School. He graduated with the class of 1944.
He entered the U.S. Army in February 1946 and was part of the Asian occupation forces following World War II. He was honorably discharged in August 1947.
On Aug. 21, 1951, he was united in marriage to Helen Kappius in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
George and Helen lived and raised their family on the family farm. He and his brother, James, were in a farming and livestock partnership. George farmed and fed cattle until his retirement. He also was active in the auction business and sold seed corn.
George and Helen moved to Shelton on Nov. 6, 1990. He was a member of the Shelton Methodist Church and served as an usher for many years. He also was a longtime member of the Oddfellows and the American Legion in Shelton. George was a dedicated family man and an active member of the community. He loved playing cards, collecting tractors and talking to friends and neighbors. George had a great memory when it came to faces and names and was a wonderful neighbor.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of Shelton; sons, Richard (Susan) Widdowson of Naperville, Ill., and Thomas (Mary) Widdowson of Kearney; daughter, Jennifer Watzke of Bennington; sister, Joyce Martin of Fort Collins, Colo.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren;
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Widdowson.