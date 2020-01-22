KEARNEY — George C. Wietjes, 71, of Amherst died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Graveside services will be 8:30 a.m. Friday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Naval Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney VFW Post No. 759.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney VFW Post No. 759 Overpass Flag Fund.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.