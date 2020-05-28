BURWELL — Georgia Lela (Brock) Clark Kuklish, 93, of Sargent died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sargent with the Rev. Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation is until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She was born May 23, 1927, in a sod house near Ovitt, Loup County, to George H. and Lela M. (Hennings) Brock.
Georgia married Gale Clark on Nov. 29, 1944, in Burwell. Gale preceded her in death on March 6, 1982.
Georgia married Lumire Kuklish on Feb. 4, 1984, in Sargent. Lumire preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2008.
Survivors include her children, Donna Phillips of Greenbrier, Ark., Danny Clark of Sargent, Janie Divine of Sargent and Dale Clark of Loup City; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.