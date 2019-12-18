KEARNEY — Gerald Eugene Disney, age 79, of McCook, formerly of Arapahoe, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Burial will be at Hendley Cemetery in Hendley.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1940, on a farm four miles west of Hendley to Raymond E. and Edith E. (Hokansow) Disney.
He married Doris Missing in 1989.
Survivors include his nieces, Debra Eschliman of Lincoln, Lisa Howard of Baldwin, Kan., Nancy Meinholdt of Emporia, Kan.; nephew, Terry Sander of Omaha; and eight great nieces and nephews.