ARAPAHOE — Gladys Margaret Leising, 90, of Arapahoe died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with Rev. James Moshier, officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapahoe Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe and prior to services at the church.
She was born May 27, 1929, at Arapahoe to Frank and Margaret (Monter) Petermann.
On Aug. 10, 1947, she married Armin Leising at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
She is survived by daughters, Nancy Dunfee of Lancaster, Ohio, Jane Ellis of Holdrege, Ruth Oswald of Madison and Arlene Suchan of Billings, Mont.; sons, David Leising of Seward, Phillip Leising of Arapahoe and Walter Leising of Arapahoe; brother, Martin Petermann of Holdrege; sister, Pauline Petermann of Ravenna; 30 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.